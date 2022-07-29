PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Up 5%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.75). Approximately 53,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 154,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.72).

PCI-PAL Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £40.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

