PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

