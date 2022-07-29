Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $142.55.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

