Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,304. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.