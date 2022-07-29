Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $4.065-4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.93-0.95 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,710. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.92.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

