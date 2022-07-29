Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.34. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 1,038,216 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

