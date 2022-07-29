P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

P&F Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.20 on Friday. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

About P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

