Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

