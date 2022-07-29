Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.22 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $289,423.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,986.70 or 0.99930069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00044603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00028956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004131 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.