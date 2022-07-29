PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $524,623.35

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $524,623.35 and approximately $109,765.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

