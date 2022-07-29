Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 127.8% in July

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,299,500 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the June 30th total of 1,887,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

PILBF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 130,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PILBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

