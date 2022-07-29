Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $50.91

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.91, but opened at $48.68. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 143,584 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2,950.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 218,198 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

