Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 87,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,877,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $129.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.