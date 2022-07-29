Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,771 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,233 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.