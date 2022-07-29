Piper Sandler Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

