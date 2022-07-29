Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00006135 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $562,003.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.17 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00129558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

