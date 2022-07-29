Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $465.00 at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $465.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.78.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $359.89 on Thursday. Pool has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.