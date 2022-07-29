PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $492,137.48 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $492,137.48 and $2.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.17 or 0.07162377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00177317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00258739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00661147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00676807 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005695 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,382 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

