Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

