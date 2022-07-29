PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,034. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

About PreveCeutical Medical

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program for targeting cancer progression; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.