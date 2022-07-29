PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Stock Down 4.6 %
PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,034. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About PreveCeutical Medical
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PreveCeutical Medical (PRVCF)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.