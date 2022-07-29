Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 63.3% in July

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ PSC opened at $41.21 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
