Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 63.3% in July

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PSC opened at $41.21 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484,198 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.