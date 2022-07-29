Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.81-6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.2-81.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.86 billion. Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.81-$6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.