Project TXA (TXA) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.58 million and $625,801.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00851384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

