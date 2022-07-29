Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.54. 15,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.92.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

