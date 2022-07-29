ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,498 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 10.43% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,157. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

