Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,700 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,173,000 after buying an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 158,895 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

