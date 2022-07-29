Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 4,680 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

RQI stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.