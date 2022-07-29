Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 556 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

