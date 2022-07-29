Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 286.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.21 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.