Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $213,383,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $48.57 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.