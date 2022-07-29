Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

