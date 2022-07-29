Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 35,128 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 18.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 193.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 55.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 211.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

