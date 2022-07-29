Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

