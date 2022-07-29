Proton Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Proton has a total market cap of $43.28 million and $1.69 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,016.91 or 1.00021911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,760,484,006 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

