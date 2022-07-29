PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PTC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.11. 12,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,106 shares of company stock worth $36,088,143 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

