Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

NYSE PZN opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 131,594 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,209 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.