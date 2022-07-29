Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Pzena Investment Management Price Performance
NYSE PZN opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.
Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
