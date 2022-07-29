Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.49. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

