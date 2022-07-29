Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Reduced by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

