Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered by Analyst

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

