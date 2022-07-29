Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of QABSY opened at $16.20 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

