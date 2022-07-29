Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $352.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

