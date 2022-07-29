Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,083 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,393,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 90,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $74.70 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

