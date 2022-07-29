Qtron Investments LLC Buys 621 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $842.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $717.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

