Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 176.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

