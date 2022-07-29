Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TIM by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TIM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in TIM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 665,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIMB opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

