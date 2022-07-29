Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average is $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.