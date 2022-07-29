Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.
Elevance Health Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
