Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,835 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

