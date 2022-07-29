Qtron Investments LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $292.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

