Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

RY opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

