Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $2.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

